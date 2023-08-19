No one imagined in their wildest dreams that Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan, would destroy all records by earning over 500 crores at the Indian box office. Now, Gadar 2 has repeated the same destruction and thanks to it, Sunny Deol has made a huge turnaround in Koimoi Star Ranking. In the next few days, he’ll also surpass KGF star Yash and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

With Gadar 2 scoring 300 crores, Sunny Deol’s tally has moved up to 300 points, and since he has one 300 crore film in his kitty, he’s placed above Saif Ali Khan despite no difference in their total points. Currently placed at 16th position, the actor will soon be moving up to the 12th spot by beating none other than Yash, who delivered an all-time blockbuster with KGF Chapter 2.

Yash has been placed at the 12th spot in Star Ranking with a tally of 400 points as his KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) entered the 400 crore club at the Indian box office. Now, as Gadar 2 is set to enter the 400 and 500 crore club in the next few days, Sunny Deol has geared up to see a rise up to 500 points in the points table.

With 500 crore points, Sunny Deol will beat Yash’s 400 points in Star Ranking. Even if Gadar 2 misses an entry in the 500 crore club, he’ll still beat Yash if the film manages to earn a higher lifetime than KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi – 434.62 crores), which seems like a cakewalk. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

