Barbie not only won millions of hearts and over a billion dollars but also broke many records with its legendary success. The Greta Gerwig directorial, which saw Margot Robbie in the lead role of Stereotypical Barbie and how she embarks on a journey of exploring the real world and its bitter truths, has done extraordinarily well in theatres. But, although the movie has crossed $1.2 billion at its worldwide box office, it is still a flop in various countries.

Apart from Robbie, the movie also has an ensemble cast, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and more. It is based on the Mattel plastic doll.

Barbie has a unique storyline in which Margot Robbie’s doll character lives in a world run by women, while the men, aka Kens, are there to embrace their identity. The tone of the movie has several jokes on patriarchy as Ken tries to turn Barbieland into Kenland but still could not find the purpose of his existence. Due to cush topics in the movie, it was banned in a few countries, while in some, it was not cherished as much.

Apart from extreme cases such as Barbie facing a ban in Algeria, Kuwait and Lebanon, the movie could not perform well in South Korea. As per the latest report by Marca, the movie could only gather $4 million in the Asian country. The reason behind its domestic failure in South Korea is feminism still being considered taboo in the country.

It can be said that despite its spectacular collection at the worldwide box office, Barbie was a flop in South Korea. Well, the movie is still earning money in other parts of the world, and Margot Robbie, who has also served as its c-producer, is expected to take home a whopping amount.

