At the select multiplexes where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still playing at limited count of screens and shows, the film is managing to find footfalls, what with 1.75 crores* coming in. The film could well have managed at least 50% higher collections than what it’s fetching right now but thankfully, the job is done for it.

Had Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arrived just a week after Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s film, then there could well have been a chaos at the box office since neither of the three movies would have managed an optimal business.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani too had the potential to reach 175 crores, especially after the wonderful hold it had demonstrated right after its opening weekend. In fact its drop for Karan Johar‘s directorial from Week 1 to Week 2 was merely 30% which showed how well it was lapped by the audience.