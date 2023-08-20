At the select multiplexes where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still playing at limited count of screens and shows, the film is managing to find footfalls, what with 1.75 crores* coming in. The film could well have managed at least 50% higher collections than what it’s fetching right now but thankfully, the job is done for it.
Had Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arrived just a week after Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s film, then there could well have been a chaos at the box office since neither of the three movies would have managed an optimal business.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani too had the potential to reach 175 crores, especially after the wonderful hold it had demonstrated right after its opening weekend. In fact its drop for Karan Johar‘s directorial from Week 1 to Week 2 was merely 30% which showed how well it was lapped by the audience.
There was a gradual rise in positive chatter around the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer but then Gadar 2 in particular arrived like a hurricane and it’s to the credit of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that it fought it out to stay in contention and that’s what’s allowing them extra crores to be added to its total.
Currently standing at 143.02 crores*, the film should enjoy one more 2 crores+ day score in its overall run today and then aim for that final 1 crore+ Sunday next weekend when there would be Dream Girl 2 playing as well.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
