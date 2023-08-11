Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s video together is breaking the internet today and how. The two reportedly had a tiff, so the actor walked out of Dostana 2 some time ago, but it seems all is well between the duo now. In fact, at an event, Karan blessed Kartik and said, “You’ll be married by the end of this year”, and it has got the netizens going gaga on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Karan and Kartik are both one of the most famous names in Bollywood. The director is currently basking high on the success of his recently released film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. And Kartik, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which received praise from fans and critics.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram handle and shared a video of Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan from the IFFM curtain raiser in Australia. The director in the viral clip said, “What do I have to say about you? I believe you’ll be married by the end of this year,” leaving the actor blushing and the audience laughing.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to the clip, a user on Instagram commented, “😂Karan ke saare new PR moves from IVs to casting to THIS are strategically aimed at whitewashing his image.”

Another user commented, “Ye karan johar girgit ki tarah rang badalta hai…abhi announce kra hai kartik ke saath movie krunga …pls kartik door raho isse 🐍🐍🐍🐍”

A third went, “Dostana 2 wapas revive krna chata h kya 😂”

