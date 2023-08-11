Pakistani singer Ali Sethi who received massive popularity for his song Pasoori with Shae Gill, has become a target of Islamic homophobic hate for allegedly marrying his longtime partner Salman Toor. Twitter is exploding with comments and opinions about same-sex marriage. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Ali has been on the news for a long time, first for his original song ‘Pasoori’ and then the remake of the song that Arijit Singh sang in the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. However, now he is leading every media portal and Twitter post for rather a personal affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports are rife that Ali Sethi has tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend, Pakistani-American painter Salman Toor, in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in New York City. However, the news wasn’t taken in a positive way by the netizens, and the internet broke with homophobic statements. Twitter is buzzing with netizens’ opinions.

One couldn’t believe it and wrote, “You kidding right ?”

Yesterday, Ali Sethi got married to Salman Toor… — Thinking Kitty (@Angorafeline) August 9, 2023

Another one slammed the singer and penned, “This is not funny at all, this is not a meme content, this is haram and disgusting! We can’t have any more LGBT Cases in our society. Allah ki lanat ho Ali Sethi aur Salman Toor pay.”

This is not funny at all, this is not a meme content, this is haram and disgusting! We can't have any more LGBT Cases in our society. Allah ki lanat ho Ali Sethi aur Salman Toor pay.#AliSethi #Homosexuality_is_haram pic.twitter.com/E2BputqFmU — Mohsin khan (@Mohsinkhan566) August 11, 2023

One of the netizens commented, “Homosexuality is HarAm HarAm HarAm in Islam. Its order of Almighty Allah. Say no to #LGBTQ #AliSethi.”

Homosexuality is HarAm HarAm HarAm in Islam.

Its order of Almighty Allah.

Say no to #LGBTQ#AliSethi pic.twitter.com/OaZW9Zl8I9 — Hussnain Kazmi (@shskazmi) August 11, 2023

Pakistanis are among the most hypocritical nations on Earth. On one hand, they seem to overlook issues like child molestation, violence against women, and the forced conversion of girls from different faiths. Yet, when they discover that a prominent celebrity like #AliSethi is… pic.twitter.com/hoVnWqguZX — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) August 11, 2023

One of the Tweets can be read, “While Najam Sethi defending cypher His son #AliSethi got married to Salman Toor. Pure example of ‘Haram kha k bachay Harami hi nikalte hain’.”

While Najam Sethi defending cypher His son #AliSethi got married to Salman Toor. Pure example of " Haram kha k bachay Harami hi nikalte hain pic.twitter.com/8OvAuzfiuM — Tanzeela Fayyaz (@khan_k_tigress) August 11, 2023

If this is true! So they should hang Ali sethi and the guy publicly. This is not a joke literally. If this is Islamic republic of Pakistan so they will take action. This is increasing day by day which is so disgusting man!!! 😱#AliSethi — Gul Noor khan (@GulNoorkhanKha1) August 11, 2023

However, while the hate spread like a wildfire, there were a few people who came in support of the singer and wrote, “Ali Sethi is more a man than many of the apparent men. He married the person he said he loved. Idher toh kanjar men, Ammi nahi maan rahi se agay nahi berhtay and have zero balls, but chutyapay pooray kerte hein. Ali sethi ftw! K, bye. #AliSethi.”

Ali Sethi is more a man than many of the apparent men. He married the person he said he loved. Idher toh kanjar men, Ammi nahi maan rahi se agay nahi berhtay and have zero balls, but chutyapay pooray kerte hein. Ali sethi ftw! K, bye. #AliSethi pic.twitter.com/eX0dVGtivH — ZENUB (@ZenubAli) August 11, 2023

It is rumoured that 2 consenting adults chose to get married and Pakistanis are very angry because they happen to be 2 men.

This outrage would be good if directed towards mullahs who abuse children in masjids and madrassas. Congratulations #AliSethi and more power to you pic.twitter.com/6FEhLHKTgl — Ali Malik (@apostateali) August 11, 2023

Apparently, according to an India Today report, Ali Sethi and Salman Toor had first met at an art class at Aitchison College. While there is no confirmation of the news of their marriage, Salman had once talked about his sexuality with The New Yorker in 2022 and revealed that he had tried telling his parents about his sexuality when he was 15 years old. “They didn’t accept that,” he recalled.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know. Whether the reports are correct or not, we wish Ali Sethi and Salman Toor all the love and best wishes for their life ahead.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Jacqueline Fernandez Broke Her Silence On Being The Next ‘S*x Bomb’ In Bollywood After Mallika Sherawat: “She Speaks Her Mind & In An Industry Which Is Quite Fake…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News