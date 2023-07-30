It would be unfair to say that Shah Rukh Khan is loved in some parts of the world. Putting it in his words, he’s the “last of stars” in Bollywood and he is known throughout the world, having fans in every continent. For him, art has no boundaries and he has proved that time and again. One such moment arrived in 2005 when he crossed paths with the Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed.

Back then, the two were preparing for Zee Cine Awards and the ‘Jawan’ actor was no stranger to the flashing lights. He comforted Saeed and also told him that the creativity from Pakistan should also cross borders so that the people in India can enjoy the beauty of it.

Humayun Saeed opened up to Bollywood Hungama, recalling the time he met Shah Rukh Khan in 2005. He said, “There was a lot of excitement when I met Shah Rukh. He was very sweet with me. We were in his room and he made me sit with him, and discussed Indian and Pakistan films with me. That time there was a Mehreen Jabbar and a Shaan film in the theatres and SRK was talking about them. He said that Pakistani films should be released in India and vice versa.”

Saeed then recalls a humbling moment when Shah Rukh Khan gave him confidence and told him to relax and put the weight on his shoulders. He continues, “He made me comfortable. Since I had just come the previous day to the sets, I did not know exactly what to do. Shah Rukh said ‘main sambhal lunga.’ The overall moment was very special.” As per reports, this is not the only time Khan complimented Saeed.

The TV actor was seen in Samaa TV’s new show Super Over where he revealed, “At that time Khuda Kay Lie was just released, it was also released in India and Shah Rukh Khan was telling me that whosoever has watched it, he has praised the film. We discussed about the exchange of films, also the idea of taking flags on stage was of Shah Rukh and the whole hall praised the moment when we united the flags.” Saeed was also seen in critically acclaimed ‘The Crown’ by Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. Let us know what you about this moment between the actors and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

