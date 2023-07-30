Shakti Kapoor has been a constant in Bollywood for decades, with many memorable roles. One can say that he is simply one of the most loved actors who can play a negative role perfectly. Speaking of negative roles, Kapoor has taken us down memory lane to reveal the shocking story of how he bagged one of the most famous roles in his career alongside Feroz Khan.

Kapoor played the negative role of Vikram Singh in the 1980 film ‘Qurbani’ alongside Feroz Khan. The movie was a box office hit and propelled Kapoor into the mainstream media. This movie, in turn, got him some of the most famous roles. Let’s take a look at how he landed this role.

Shakti Kapoor, in an interview with DD Urdu, revealed how he first met Feroz Khan and the events that led to his casting. Kapoor began, “I did an advertisement and I got Rs 13,000 as remuneration. I was always a fan of cars and I bought myself a second-hand car. The car’s doors opened from the front. I was driving my Fiat on Bandra’s Linking Road when a Mercedes, in an attempt to overtake, rammed into my car and my car moved to a corner.”

At the time, Shakti Kapoor was really struggling, so much so that he didn’t have gas money. He continues, “I was furious and got out of the car to yell at the driver. The moment the car’s door opened, I saw the person who was driving the Mercedes was none other than Feroz Khan. All my anger vanished looking at him and I told him that I am an actor and I requested him to give me a chance in films. He said, ‘Ya, ya will see. What have you done to my car?’ and left. There was a crowd that gathered to see him.”

After the accident, he went to visit writer KK Shukla at his house. Upon seeing his car, Shukla said, “Teri kismat kharab hai (Your luck is bad).” Shukla then informed Shakti Kapoor about a negative role in an upcoming movie but the director is insisting on casting the guy Feroz Khan had an accident with. He tells Kapoor, “When that guy got down from his car, Feroz Khan got scared and he thought he would hit him. I want a villain like him who can scare people. He said I want that guy.” Finally raising the curtains, Kapoor revealed that HE was the guy Feroz Khan had an accident with.

Without wasting any time, Shukla called Khan and revealed that the guy who scared him is sitting right in front of him and is ready to be cast. What do you think about this crazy story of fate? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

