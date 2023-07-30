Last night was super glamorous as Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp at FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW) 2023. Joining her on stage was Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter who was intentionally or unintentionally brutally ignored. At least that’s what the viral conversations on social media are all about. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, last night designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcased their collection Equinox. Curated for both men and women, the ace creators chose Ishaan and Sobhita as their showstoppers. The actor duo was seen shining bright like a diamond in black and silver ensembles respectively.

Sobhita Dhulipala could be seen carrying off a gorgeous silver lehenga with a modern twist. A tiny strappy blouse with a deep-plunging neckline, a low-rise thigh-high slit lehenga with sheer detailing and a cut-out across the waist made her look nothing less than a ravishing diva. The dupatta was used in the form of a cape with tassels and fringes all over it.

Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, wore a tailored black blazer with silver embellishments. He went shirtless and opted for a quirky black tie to give it an edgy vibe. Side-parted curls, satin trousers and black loafers completed his look.

As Ishaan and Sobhita walked the ramp together at a point and posed at the head ramp, Khatter looked at his colleague, who seemingly ignored to reciprocate a glimpse. Netizens have also been questioning the poker face of The Night Manager actress.

A user wrote, “I will ignore my life problems as shobita ignored ishan”

Another commented, “omg the girls expressions ruins it”

“Did he step on her dress?😂😂 she looks angry,” questioned a user.

Another wrote, “Shobhita ko Shobha nhi de rahee Ramp walk…”

“Why Sobhita is angry?” another asked.

