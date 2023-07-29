Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and marks the comeback of director Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Dharam opened up about his kissing scene with veteran Shabana in the film, admitted that it wasn’t forceful, and believes there’s no age for romance. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dharam is one of the most popular and successful actors from Bollywood’s golden era and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema, including films like – Apne, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Phool Aur Patthar and Gudd, to name a few.

In a conversation with News18, Dharmendra addressed his kiss with Shabana Azmi on the silver screen and said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

The veteran added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra said, “I always feel that I could have done better (laughs). But Karan has made a fantastic film and he is such a good director. It was my first collaboration with him and I thoroughly enjoyed it. All the actors have performed really well. Ranveer is terrific and Alia is such a natural actor. Shabana is great in the film and so is Jaya who I always refer to as my Guddi. The film has been released and I hope people go and watch the film in theaters and continue to shower their love.”

We love how Dharmendra is still so enthusiastic about life and cinema and never fails to entertain and deliver fantastic performances on the screen.

