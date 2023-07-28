Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from raising his voice about anything and everything happening across the globe. From past some time, the filmmaker has been in the news owing to the controversies around his last film, The Kashmir Files. Time and again, the filmmaker takes to social media to slam the industry and its double standards and hypocrisy. As Vivek Agnihotri is currently in the news for his upcoming film The Kashmir Files Unreported, he recently slammed the industry as he feels people have been laughing at them.

After the box office success of The Kashmir Files, he is all set to return with yet another unseen side of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide happened in the valley. Ahead of its release, he recently sat down for a detailed interview where he spoke about Bollywood being all about a star-driven film. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Vivek Agnihotri said, “The journey started long back when I made Buddha In A Traffic Jam. There was a time when I got sick with how Bollywood works and operates because everything was so star-driven that nobody cared about stories. Then came a phase when films meant only entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. I think that was a very very wrong signal we gave because if films were only entertainment, then there is no difference between films and circus.”

He added that Bollywood has become a laughing spot for people who are often told that their costumes are good and are copies. He, however feels nobody wants to copy the stories.

Vivek Agnihotri added, “I don’t have a grudge but I say things about Bollywood because I want Bollywood to change. I want Bollywood to reinvent itself and become the world’s best film industry. I want Bollywood to become a soft power for India and not a laughing stock. Everywhere you go, people are, ‘Ha ha ha, your songs are good, your costumes are beautiful and everyone wants to copy costumes, nobody wants to copy our story. So, with good concern I say that.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s statement? Do let us know.

Meawhile stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Broke Silence On Shoaib Akhtar Blaming Him For ‘Fraud’ & Saying Sachin Tendulkar Is Scared Of Him, He Said: “Jitna Sach Iss Baat Mein Hai Ki Sachin…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News