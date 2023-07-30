Kangana Ranaut's Shocking Revelation States Ranbir Kapoor Married Alia Bhatt Only For Brahmastra Trilogy, His Marriage Was Fake & Baby Is A Trick For Promotion? [Reports]

Kangana Ranaut never misses an opportunity to take digs at her peers in Bollywood and allegedly trolls a lot of celebrities without taking names on social media. The Queen actress, in her recent Instagram story, penned a long story allegedly on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while indirectly taking a jibe at his film Brahmastra. Her shocking revelation has surprised the fans, and scroll below to take a look at what she wrote.

Kangana has over 9 million followers on Instagram and is very popular among fans on social media. She’s one celebrity in the industry who never shies away from expressing her views on anything and everything, and her fans love her for her brutally honest nature.

On to the series of new events, Kangana Ranaut took an alleged dig at Ranbir Kapoor in her stories and wrote, “Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house and begged me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn’t love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices….”

The Queen actress added, “ He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie …. I was beyond appalled… I still can’t believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren’t humans they are demons …that’s why I am determined to destroy them …. Dharma’s main purpose is to destroy Adharma …. That’s what Shri Krishna said in Geeta.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Kangana Ranaut has targeted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and social media, but the couple refrain from taking any legal action against her, according to reports.

