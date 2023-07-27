Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally picking up pace and is all set to shine bright at the box office. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, everything looks favourable for this Karan Johar directorial, with predictions of a double-digit opening. And advance booking trends for day 1 at the box office suggest that is very much possible. Scroll below for all the details!

Last we informed you (yesterday), RARKPK had sold over 16K tickets in advance booking sales. Trends look highly favourable as a huge jump has been witnessed within 24 hours from the last update. In national cinema chains alone, it is expected to perform much better than recent romantic releases from Bollywood.

As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has sold around 30,000 tickets in advance booking (update as of Wednesday, 11 PM). These include numbers from PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. The hype will only get bigger and better as the release gets closer, which means this Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer will surely witness a promising opening!

It is expected that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will end up selling 80-90K tickets across national chains before the film finally hits the theatre screens.

Meanwhile, the team recently held a special premiere for the industry. Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal were among others who showed their support for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt‘s film. Most actors were raving about the film on their social media, which further helped create buzz.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

