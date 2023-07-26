In its lifetime, the all-time blockbuster Sairat had collected 80 crores, turning out to be the highest-grossing Marathi film ever. The film grew from strength to strength and had a fabulous run in 2016. Now, if Baipan Bhari Deva’s current run is any indication, the film is set to surpass Sairat and eventually emerge as the biggest Marathi grosser ever.

In its fourth week, the film currently stands at 67 crores*. It had yet another fantastic weekend, and now the weekdays are stable all over again if Monday and Tuesday are any indication. The film would stay on like this right till the close of the week, which will take it closer to the 70 crores mark, and at maximum, by Saturday, this milestone would be achieved.

From there, it would be all about gaining those 10 crores more which will push Baipan Bhari Deva’s total past the 80 crores mark, and that would mean the record of Sairat would be broken. This would be a huge milestone for Marathi cinema since just last December Ved had released and had crossed the 60 crores mark, and now the film would be aiming for that 80 crore milestone to begin with, which would be huge indeed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

