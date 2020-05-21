Fact-O-Meter: Gap Between Sairat’s Collection & Other Highest Marathi Grossers Is UNIMAGINABLE!

In 2016, the movie buffs and trade witnessed a wave of Sairat across the nation. Although a regional (Marathi) film, the Nagraj Manjule directorial gained huge popularity even in the Northern and Southern states. It featured Rinku Rajguru and Aakash Thosar in lead roles.

Sairat’s release was limited to Maharashtra and it opened on 400 screens across the state. But thanks to the craze of ‘Zingaat’ and extraordinary word-of-mouth, the film did unthinkable at the ticket windows. Later, the number of shows saw an increase with each succeeding week. Also, it was reportedly screened with limited shows in other states too.

Some trade experts say that the audience didn’t shy away from purchasing the tickets in black. Not something to boast of, but black marketing of tickets was all-time high for Sairat. Such a high response for black marketing of tickets was earlier seen in 1991 when Marathi film Maherchi Saadi released. Such was a craze!

Sairat ended its lifetime run at 118 crores approx at the Indian box office. And by the way, there’s no other Marathi film nearby its milestone. This romantic drama is at the top by an unprecedented margin. The 2nd place is held by Mahesh Manjrekar’s Natasamrat with a collection of 51 crores approx. Riteish Deshmukh’s Lai Bhaari is rocking at 3rd with 45 crores approx.

Other highest Marathi grossers include- Katyaar Kaaljat Ghusali (42 crores), Timepass (33 crores), Naal (32 crores), Duniyadari (30 crores), Timepass 2 (28 crores), Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (26 crores) and Ventilator (25 crores).

If we compare Sairat and Natasamrat, there’s a gap of 67 crores and it’s really HUGE!

