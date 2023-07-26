Amid the Barbenheimer craze, it is clear that Barbie is winning the Box Office race. As the buzz created by the Margot Robbie starrer finally shows, its marketing deserves all the credit. Being one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the movie is getting all the praise and has given tough competition to other big releases of the year. While the plastic doll might not be a killer, it has given a tough fight to Keanu Reeves starrer recently released John Wick movie at the Box Office collections. Read on to find out more about it!

The year brought many of the biggest hits that moviegoers have not seen in a long time. It was Keanu Reeves’ assassin movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, which gained a lot of attention and made a huge number on the Box Office. The movie did create a milestone for the franchise, but now it seems like the Greta Gerwig-directed movie is inching to take John Wick down.

According to a report by We Got This Covered, Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie surpassed the $400 million mark on Monday. Along with this, it has also become the best Monday for Warner Bros. they have ever seen from the overseas box office. Currently, the movie finished at $414.4 million globally and is inching towards John Wick: Chapter 4, which earned $426.9 million globally when it left theatres.

It can be speculated that Barbie can take over John Wick: Chapter 4, as per the recent progress of the movie’s Box Office performance. Interestingly, Margot Robbie’s movie is yet to be released in some markets like Japan and is already in the top ten highest-earning films of 2023, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Warner Bros’ film has plenty of time, though, and with the hype only continuing, it is proving to be one of the year’s most anticipated films. It is not a surprise as the movie is winning the Box Office race with Oppenheimer, but it surely is a delight to watch for moviegoers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

