Oppenheimer saw a drop of almost 50% compared to Friday, but still, Monday was good at 7 crores*. A number like this would have been as it is good even if it was for the first day for Oppenheimer, but then such a high benchmark had been set over the weekend with almost 50 crores coming in that a drop like this was inevitable.

In any case, Hollywood films traditionally drop by 50% on Monday, so this isn’t a surprise. Yes, given the kind of all-around craze for the film and the positive word of mouth, it had seemed that, at least on Monday the drop could be around 40%, and that would have been fantastic. Still, this wasn’t really the case, though thankfully, it wasn’t in the range of 70%, something that has been seen for a few Marvel movies, which have dipped much more than expected.

Oppenheimer still stands at a very healthy 56 crores*, and while it would comfortably go past the 70 crores mark after Week One, anything more than that would help it reach the 100 crores milestone much quicker. Christopher Nolan now has his biggest grosser ever in India with Oppenheimer and has firmly established himself as a rare ‘director brand’.

