Barbie has managed to not just sustain itself well but also shown nice little growth over the weekend. The film could well have been all about the opening day number due to the hype that it was carrying pre-release. However it has actually managed to keep finding audiences for itself on a day by day basis and that’s good for theatrical business as all sort of films should eventually do well.

On Sunday, the film collected 7.50 crores* more and that’s good improvement over its Friday score of 4.50 crores. From here, all it needs to do is stay in that 2.5 crores range right from Monday to Thursday that will push the overall total by 9-10 crores. Coming Friday would see the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and for the lovers of feel-good cinema, it would hold most attention.

That’s the reason why Barbie needs to make the most of the dates ahead of it. So far, the film has collected 18.50 crores* and while the first week score should comfortably go past the 25 crores mark, it has to be seen where will the lifetime score eventually head towards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

