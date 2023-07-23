After seeing a fantastic start on Friday, Oppenheimer was quite good in Saturday too with an increase in numbers. The film was anyways running to capacity crowds on IMAX and other premium properties so there was hardly any scope for it to grow further there. Moreover, at the select Hindi screens it is just about ordinary. However, at the other theatres where the film is playing in the English version, there was some scope to grow further and that’s what happened on Saturday.

The film collected 17 crores* more and that’s a very good number all over again. It may seem like the film hasn’t grown much from Friday to Saturday but then given the fact that it had already taken such a huge start, all that it had to do was replicate these numbers in the remainder of the weekend and then stay steady during the weekdays. The first right step has already been taken with Saturday, in fact, seeing an increase in footfalls, and now Sunday is bound to be bigger.

Oppenheimer has now also surpassed the 30 crores milestone as the overall collections stand at 31.50 crores*. Growth on Saturday now means that the 50 crores milestone would be crossed by the close of the weekend. Now that would be a huge achievement as well, considering the genre that it belongs to.

