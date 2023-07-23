Shah Rukh Khan’s epic action entertainer, Pathaan, is shattering all pre-existing box office records even after six months of its original release. In Nepal, it has now emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film by surpassing Salman Khan’s Sultan. It has even crossed James Cameron’s Avatar 2 in ticket sales. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film turned out to be an epic comeback for Shah Rukh Khan after his 4-year hiatus. Several box office records were broken and globally, it became the only Hindi film (original language) to hit the 1000 crore milestone. Now, the latest achievement has come from Nepal as it has become the biggest Bollywood hit ever in the country.

As per Box Office Worldwide’s report, Pathaan has crossed Salman Khan’s Sultan in Nepal to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. It has minted 13.28 crores so far and has left behind Sultan’s 13 crores. So far, the biggie has sold more than 4.37 lakh tickets, leaving behind James Cameron’s Avatar 2 (2.68 lakh tickets).

Meanwhile, Pathaan is all set to storm theatres in Japan and has an official release date. It was recently revealed that the film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will release in Japanese theatres on September 1, 2023, with a subtitled version.

In Japan, SS Rajamouli‘s RRR did historic business by earning well over 100 crores, and now, eyes are set on how this SRK’s actioner performs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

