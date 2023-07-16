Hollywood is currently seeing a major crisis as many writers have stepped out to strike against inadequate working conditions and low wages. On July 14, the strike took a major turn as SAG-AFTRA, Screen Actor’s Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, became the first actors’ union to also protest in the last 63 years. While the strike has caught the world’s attention and has garnered support from many A-list stars, a Twitter user spotted SS Rajamouli’s film RRR’s poster in the rally.

It has been weeks since many TV and film writers complained about low wages and toxic environment on the sets. They have received support from many stars to date.

But, this is the first time that an actors’ union has come to the streets to protest against production houses. SAG-AFTRA represents around 1.6 lakh actors, Radio artists, hosts, media professionals and journalists. The union took this step after they failed to reach a new labour law with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Throughout the writers strike, we have seen many creative posters being used by protesters. While many dissed The Idol’s plot, others threatened the viewers to spoil Succession’s upcoming season. A Twitter user recently shared how RRR’s poster is being used in the protest. In the picture, a man could be seen holding a poster with the text “STRRRIKE” and a snap of Ram Charan and Jr NTR from Naatu Naatu. The poster has left many Twitter users in splits. Some also hailed the film’s popularity by saying, “RRR wasn’t a movie, it became an emotion!”

While the poster seemed to be creative, it seemingly did not have anything to do with the strike as RRR was written by director SS Rajamouli and V Vijayendra Prasad. Rajamouli also participated in the movie’s screenplay, while Sai Madhav Burra penned its dialogues.

For the unversed, RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, while Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Alia Bhatt played supporting characters. The movie’s track Naatu Naatu received the Oscar for the Best Original Song.

