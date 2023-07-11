It seems the Liger experience has left Vijay Deverakonda wiser, and two years older. Post the disastrous debacle, Vijay has made some hard decisions about his career. Besides vowing not to work with the Liger director Puri Jagannadh again, Vijay has also decided to let his work speak for itself. In other words, no talking for his next release Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvan which opens on 1 September.

This time for Kushi, mum’s the word for Vijay Deverakonda.

A source close to Deverakonda in Hyderabad reveals, “More than anything else, what killed Liger was overkill. Vijay and the Liger team went berserk with the promotions for months. By the time the film released, audiences expected a Rocky kind of boxing film, and they thought Vijay would be another Sylvester Stallone. But it was a case of…woh Hindi mein kya kehte hain…khoda pahaad nikla chuha (mountain out of a molehill).”

Vijay Deverakonda has decided to let the film speak for itself. Also, with his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking a year off for medical purposes, Vijay has the ideal excuse to exempt himself from the promotions of Kushi.

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda’s last movie Liger tanked at the box office which also feature Ananya Panday as the main female lead. Now, let’s hope for Kushi to stir up the box office numbers.

