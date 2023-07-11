One of the versatile Tamil superstars, Ajith Kumar, who needs no introduction, has been accused of cheating by a Tamil producer. For the unversed, Ajith has given many superhit films and enjoys a massive fanbase. However, Manickam Narayanan has made some shocking claims about the actor, which might leave you stunned. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

After delivering back-to-back hit movies, the South superstar has been accused of cheating money from a producer. Apparently, Ajith had asked to adjust that money with his salary for a film that he would do for Manickam. Well, neither the film happened, nor the producer had got his money back, according to him.

In conversation with Tamil media, as reported by India Today, Tamil producer Manickam Narayanan accused Ajith Kumar of fraud and cheating. Making shocking claims about him, Manickam said, “Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary. However, till date he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he’s not!”

Manickam Narayanan further added, “He has a very good family and he is earning Rs 50 crores and more for every film. What is the need for him to cheat people?” He even added that he knew Ajith Kumar‘s wife, Shalini and was good friends with her.

However, Ajith hasn’t reacted to the same yet. However, this controversy is going to berserk his massive fanbase. Do you believe that the Tamil superstar could do such a thing? Let us know.

