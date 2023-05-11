Missed out on the action-packed thriller Valimai. Don’t worry, Tata Play has you covered; Tata Play South Talkies will be showcasing Valimai, dubbed in Hindi for the first time! Starring Ajith Kumar, Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge, Valimai follows the story of a cop (played by Ajith Kumar) who battles an outlaw gang led by Karthikeya’s character. Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who recently celebrated his 52nd birthday, is a treat to watch with one of his career-best performances as ACP Arjun Kumar. Packed with adrenaline-fueled action sequences and suspenseful moments, the movie promises a roller coaster ride of action and drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are 6 hard selling reasons that make Valimai a must-watch for every movie buff out there:

Available in Hindi for the first time!

Tata Play South Talkies has been introduced for the sole purpose of making South movies accessible to Hindi-speaking audiences by dubbing them in Hindi. Tata Play understands the pulse of the audiences and always aims to present content in the language they prefer and understand. This one-of-a-kind service helps viewers enjoy the action packing South movies without any hassle of going through subtitles while wanting to enjoy the visual treats as well.

Ensemble cast

South movies have blurred the line between the South and Bollywood divide and now represent themselves as masala content for everyone who has a knack for action movies. Valimai has a diverse cast that includes the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar with the talented Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in lead roles. The cast has created magic in the film with powerful dialogues and gripping performances. Karthikeya’s rendition of Wolfgang is sure to send chills down the spine and as expected by his fans, Ajith Kumar delivers a nuanced performance as ACP Arjun Kumar. He portrays the headstrong cop and devoted son with realism and heartfelt emotions. This ensemble cast can single-handedly be the reason for all the tune-ins.

Intriguing plot

The movie revolves around a police officer named Arjun Kumar, played by Ajith Kumar, who is haunted by his past and struggles with his emotions. The film explores the themes of love, loss, and redemption and delves into the complexities of human emotions. The storyline is layered and nuanced, with several twists and turns that keep the audience engaged throughout. The movie also sheds light on social issues, such as corruption in the police force and the importance of mental health. Overall, the storyline of Valimai is crafted with a compelling narrative that is both emotionally resonant and socially relevant.

Ajith Kumar (at 52) performs his own stunts!

The stunts in Valimai are a highlight of the film and one of the many reasons why it is hailed as a brilliant action-thriller. The film’s action sequences, choreographed by stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan, are a thrilling combination of hand-to-hand combat, chase scenes, and high-speed bike stunts. What makes the stunts in Valimai even more fascinating is the fact that they were performed by Ajith Kumar himself, without the use of body doubles or computer-generated images (CGI).

The comeback of the hit trio

Valimai is the second collaboration of director H.Vinoth, actor Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor. Vinoth’s storytelling style focuses on socially relevant issues and has a realistic portrayal of characters. Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, is a versatile actor known for his impeccable timing and power-packed performances. And Boney Kapoor, with his vast experience in the film industry, backs them up with his expertise and resources. With the release of Valimai, the trio has created magic yet another time.

Breathtaking cinematography

The cinematographer, Nirav Shah, has done an excellent job of capturing the visual aesthetics of the film. The movie features breathtaking landscapes, stunning action sequences, and beautiful shots that are visually stunning and immersive. The movie features some incredible shots that are expertly composed, adding depth and dimension to the visuals.

~ Tune into Tata Play’s South Talkies on service 350 to watch celebrated South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi for the first time ~

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Makes A Big Statement About His Dream Project Based On Mahabharat: “At Present, I Can Only Assume That It Would Be A 10-Part Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News