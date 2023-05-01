Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is a name to be reckoned with. The senior actor – who has been part of films like Kadhal Kottai, Citizen, Varalaru, Billa & Billa II, Vivegam and more, turns a year older today, and on this day, we decided to bring you some amazing trivia about it. For example, did you know he doesn’t like using a phone!

As per a report we came across, even though Kumar gets new sim cards once he wraps a film, the actor prefers staying away from cellular devices. Read on to know all about it and how he interacts with colleagues and fans.

During a media interaction earlier this year, Ajith Kumar’s Yennai Arindhaal co-star Trisha Krishnan spilled some beans about the veteran actor. As reported by India Today, when asked what she would save Kumar’s contact name on her mobile, she revealed that the older actor doesn’t see the need to own a phone. What?! Wondering how he connects with fans and colleagues then? Well, read on.

As per the media report, Ajith Kumar is like an Indian Iron Man who has his own version of Friday who is always with him, and hence he sees no need to have separated mobile phones. Didn’t understand what we meant? Well, his manager acts as his medium of communication for anything, so he never needed the phone. In fact, he doesn’t even have any account on Instagram or Twitter and important announcements are made via his spokesperson, Suresh Chandra’s Twitter account and signed by Kumar.

Another piece of news regarding Ajith Kumar staying away from cellular technology in the digital age is that the actor gets a new SIM card for every film he works in. The report further states that once the movie releases, the actor changes the SIM card for the new project since he doesn’t want to be disturbed by unnecessary phone calls from different teams when they are not working with him.

