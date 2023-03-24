Tamil movie star Ajith Kumar’s father, P.S. Mani passed away on Friday morning. He was 85.

According to a statement issued by his sons, including Ajith Kumar , P.S. Mani departed in his sleep following a long illness. The news was shared on social media by Ajith Kumar’s manager.

Ajith Kumar’s father, P.S. Mani leaves behind his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar, and Anil Kumar.

Stating that the last rites of Ajith Kumar’s father will be a family affair, Ajith Kumar and his brothers requested their well-wishers to respect their wishes ‘to grieve privately and deal with their father’s death with as much equanimity and dignity as possible.”

Actor Sarath Kumar took to social media and expressed his condolences to Ajith Kumar’s family.

We are sending strength to the family of Ajith Kumar and may his father’s soul rest in peace.

