SS Rajamouli is a maverick filmmaker, and he proved his talent with the Baahubali franchise years ago. While most thought the legacy was one of its kind and could not be repeated, he proved them wrong with RRR. Not only did the movie earn big at the box office, but gained worldwide recognition with Golden Globes and the Oscars. Scroll below for updates, as the sequel is the current talk of the town.

Earlier, Rajamouli had confirmed the sequel of his Telugu action-drama at the 80th Golden Globes. He said that the script was being worked upon. Of course, fans couldn’t keep calm after the craze the OG starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer had created amongst the masses all across the world.

Now, the RRR screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has shared an update that will leave fans elated. He claims that the sequel will be created keeping in mind Hollywood standards. “We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision,” he told Pinkvilla.

Vijayendra Prasad also confirmed that the story of RRR 2 has been finalized, adding that the team has finally “cracked the sequel’s premise.” The report also suggests that the SS Rajamouli film would have a different story based on the Telugu states of the pre-independence era.

The news of SS Rajamouli might not be directing RRR 2 is indeed huge but has surely left the fans in doubt, as they’d want the filmmaker not to take any risks with his masterpiece.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra Prasad also shared updates on Rajamouli’s Mahabharat. After the completion of Mahesh Babu’s jungle adventure, the filmmaker will commence his dream project. It will reportedly be a 10-part film.

Are you excited for RRR 2? Let us know in the comments section.

