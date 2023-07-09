The makers of the highly anticipated film ‘Project K,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, on Saturday released the official limited edition exclusive-free merchandise of the film, ahead of its launch at the Comic-Con.

The film’s exclusive footage is scheduled to be unveiled in the presence of the film’s cast at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the film, fans are eager to learn more about the mysterious ‘Project K’.

Responding to their curiosity, the film’s lead star Big B took to his social media account and wrote, “What is #ProjectK? The world wants to know! Follow the link and come KLOSER…”

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across various locations.

It also marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

