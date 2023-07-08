Prabhas is back in garnering all the limelight as his Salaar is making waves all over the internet. Recently, the teaser of the film was unveiled online, and it opened to a record-breaking response. The buzz is real, and we aren’t surprised if the actioner takes a bigger start than Adipurush at the box office, all thanks to the epic star power of the actor.

Post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, things aren’t going right for the actor. His Saaho, Radhe Shyam and now, Adipurush all saw poor audience feedback. Of these three films, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush turned out to be box office disasters. Interestingly, despite such a downfall, the Darling star’s craze refuses to come down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hitting the 100 crore mark in share is an achievement for any actor. This feat requires positive word-of-mouth from the audience, but that’s not the case for Prabhas. His Saaho and Adipurush, despite disaster talks, have managed to earn a share of over 100 crores in Telugu alone, reports Track Tollywood.

If this is the case for films with negative talks, the expectations are sky high from Prabhas’ Salaar. It marks the first-ever collaboration between the actor and director Prashanth Neel. It brings back the Baahubali star in his action game, and on the other side, Neel is coming back after the humongous success of KGF Chapter 2. If the film turns out to be a good product, the sky would be the limit for it!

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Project K in his kitty. He’ll also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Maruthi’s Raja Deluxe ( the title is yet to be confirmed officially).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salaar: Prabhas’ Actioner Leaves His Own ‘Project K’ Behind By Beating Its 170 Crores From Telugu States Theatrical Rights, Proving It’s True-Blue Monster [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News