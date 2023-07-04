Over the years, Pawan Kalyan has established a stronghold in Tollywood, and his power could be felt in the two Telugu states. Unlike Prabhas or Allu Arjun, the actor is yet to find acceptance in the pan-India scene; still, he’s among the record-breakers of Tollywood. A fresh example is his upcoming film, Bro The Avatar. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Samuthirakani, the film also Sai Dharam Tej. Recently, the film’s teaser was unveiled, and as expected, it fetched a superb response from fans and created a huge pre-release hype. From hereon, we will witness an aggressive promotional campaign, and the first single will be out in the next few days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With so much craze surrounding the film and considering Pawan Kalyan’s pull at the box office, the makers of Bro The Avatar are quoting very high prices for theatrical rights, reports Track Tollywood. It is learnt that from two Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 100 crores are expected by the makers. Globally, the figure would close at 115 crores.

It means Bro The Avatar is expected to rake in 115 crores through pre-release theatrical business; recovering this amount wouldn’t be difficult if the film keeps its hype intact. For Pawan Kalyan, it’s his second-best pre-release theatrical business after Agnyathavaasi.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are working together to deliver a big-budget film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The second schedule of the movie will commence soon in Hyderabad. Art director Anand Sai and his team have constructed a massive set where some crucial scenes with Pawan and others will be filmed. The makers unveiled a few working stills before the launch of the second schedule.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salaar: Prabhas Starrer Teaser Is All Set To Be Released On July 6th!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News