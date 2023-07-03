Adipurush, which released on Jun 16, has emerged as a box office dud. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the Om Raut directorial has been mired in controversy ever since its first trailer was dropped online. Even after hitting the silver screen, the film received negative reviews and got criticised for the wrong adaption of Indian Epic ‘Ramayana’. Despite the negativity around the film, Adipurush has garnered 390 crore gross worldwide. Yes, you heard that right!

The film was recently in the news as OG Lord Ram, Arun Govil, Sita- Dipika Chikhlia and Lakshman- Sunil Lahri gave their two cents on the film and called it a mockery of the Indian epic. But it is being said that despite the criticism, the film has managed to reduce the loss. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owing to Prabhas’ celebrity status, Adipurush seems to have saved the film producers from severe financial loss. Despite collecting 390 crore worldwide gross, the film also earned more than 100 crore in addition to this in Telugu share. Well, Prabhas alone has managed to attract the audience which has not been done by any Bollywood actor in the recent past including Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to movies with Pathaan.

Adipurush fell flat at the box office soon after Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha hit the screens on June 29, on the occasion of Bakri Eid. Prabhas starrer have had a massive opening with 91 crore in all languages leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which opened at 57 crore.

Recently, Adipurush’s HD version was subjected to piracy after it was attacked by hackers. Ahead of its big OTT release, its HD version got leaked online.

Coming back, on the work front, Prabhas has Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan and Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Was Punched By A Female Fan’s Boyfriend For Not Dancing With Her At A Night Club & Recalled The Attacker Saying “You’ve A Million Dollar Face…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News