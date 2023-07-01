Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan is currently making headlines owing to all the criticism his latest film Adipurush is receiving. Ever since the film hit the big screens, it’s getting bashed left, right and centre by fans for hurting their religious sentiments. But today, we are not here to talk about Saif’s current controversies but an old one. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time, he was punched by a woman’s boyfriend after he declined to dance with her.

The story goes back to the 1990s when Pataudi Khan had gone to a nightclub after the premiere of ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, where some of his friends accompanied him. However, things turned ugly when a female fan approached him for dance which he outright rejected and asked her boyfriend to leave them alone.

Saif Ali Khan once told Lehren, “It was unfortunate that we had a fight. After the premiere of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, I went to a nightclub with my friends. I was approached by two girls who kept asking me to dance with them. It happened for a while, and after some time I asked them to leave us alone. The girls were in the club with their boyfriends.”

“I told them to take care of the girls because we did not want to talk to anyone at that moment. He did not like it. He said, ‘You have a million-dollar face, and I am going to spoil it.’ And then he punched me,” added Saif Ali Khan

However later, when he was asked why he didn’t file a police complaint, the Bunty Aur Babli actor said, “I did not file any complaint because I didn’t want any publicity on that matter. But if people will blame for the fight, then I can always explain what went wrong.”

In Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan portrayed ‘Lankesh’s role, heavily inspired by Raavan from Ramayana.

