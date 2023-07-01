Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her extraordinary fashion affair. From her airport-city sightings to her red-carpet appearances, she sure knows how to turn heads with her style quotient. Last night, the actress attended an event in the city donning a s*xy pink ensemble with a plunging neckline flaunting her busty assets, and it didn’t go well with netizens who are trolling the beauty for exposing too much through her outfit. Scroll below to take a look.

Disha is massively popular among fans, with over 58 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious yet chic life, and we adore her fitness reels on the platform.

Now talking about Disha Patani’s latest spotting in the city, the actress attended Grazia Millennial Awards 2023 donning a gorgeous outfit in pink. Her gown came with a revealing neckline and a flowy bottom with a thigh-high side slit.

The actress styled the look with matching heels and opted for her signature minimalistic glam while keeping her tresses open with a middle parting and soft waves at length.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Disha Patani’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Har jagah bra pahen kr chali jati he. No sense attention seeker”

Another user commented, “Har kapde mein bikini pehen ke aati hai 😒😒”

A third commented, “Ye jis din suit pehnegi wo ek miracle se km nhi hoga 😂”

A fourth commented, “This Bollywood n*de actress think people like them bczz of their acting skills..but they don’t no people come to c their n*de pics…shameless..”

What do you think about netizens trolling Disha Patani for her latest outing in the city? Tell us in the space below.

