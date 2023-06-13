Did you know not Vaani Kapoor but Disha Patani was the first choice for War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff? The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, was reportedly brought on board to add some glam quotient to the film. However, due to some reasons best known to them, she walked out of the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the YRF-backed film was a box office success. Disha turns a year older today, and since morning wishes have been pouring in for the actress.

After Disha walked out of War, it was reported that the actress was ‘too uncomfortable’ owing to Hrithik’s ‘flirty’ actions on the film sets. However, both actors were quick to slam the rumours.

In 2018, Disha Patani said in a released statement, “There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it’s completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It’s my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him.”

Before Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan had slammed the news on Twitter. Taking a dig, Roshan wrote, “Bhaskar bhaisaab? Kahan ho? Haal chaal sab? Sab theek? Dekhiye aapki dukaan ki pragati ke liye mere taraf ye Tweet. Next time seedhe bol dena ki help chhaiye.”

While he wrote in next Tweet, “मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) (My dear friend ‘Matrik ji’, do you exercise? Go get some gym time. All the garbage will be removed from the mind! Especially twenty donkey kicks, twenty monkey rolls & 2 dog jumps will be right for you. Sure do it. Good luck. Good day And love you too :))”

Coming back, War 2 has already been announced and it will be helmed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

