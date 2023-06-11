After entertaining the audiences with the blockbuster Pathaan – starring Shah Rukh Khan as the titular agent, Yash Raj Films is not busy with its next spy universe flicks. While reports revealed Siddharth Anand is busy with Fighter and the preproduction of Tiger vs Pathan, a new report states Ayan Mukerji has begun work on the sequel of the 2019 Hrthik Roshan-led spy film – WAR 2.

While recent reports stated that the script of the film – starring Hrithik and Jr NTR in the leads is currently being worked on, a new article claims that Mukerji has begun casting. Read on to know all that’s happening behind the curtails for this blockbuster in the making.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about War 2’s cast process commencing – at least for Hrithik Roshan’s body double, a source in the know told Mid-Day that Ayan Mukerji had met close to 50 artists already. The publication quoted them saying, “Last week, the director met close to 50 actors who resemble Hrithik. It wasn’t about finding someone with facial [similarities].”

Talking about what Ayan Mukerji is looking for in the Hrithik Roshan body double, the source continued, “Ayan also wants someone resembling Hrithik’s physique and structure. The last audition saw some people getting shortlisted, but he will be meeting more people next week.” The source added that the War 2 director started casting stunt doubles this early as he wants to finish the action pieces first and choreograph the fight sequences with precision.

As per previous media reports, War 2 is expected to go on floors by November this year, with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR playing the protagonist and antagonist, respectively. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster that starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, with the latter playing dual characters.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mother Pens A Heart-Wrenching Note On His 29th Birth Anniversary, Says She Feels Him Around: “I Would Have Written The Conspiracies & Attacks In Your Account As My Own”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News