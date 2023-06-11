Sanjay Dutt is living a peaceful life, well-settled with his third wife, Maanayata Dutt, and their two kids. However, there was once a time when all hell broke loose with Dutt marrying Maanayata and his sister calling out her Bhabhi on public platforms. However, Sanjay, being the gentleman, came to his wife’s defence and slammed his sisters for belittling her in public.

Maanayata was best known for her item number in Ajay Devgn and Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal before she tied the knot with baba in 2008. However, their getting married did not go down well with Sanju’s sister Priya who slut shamed Maanayata to another level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview, Priya Dutt said mean and unwanted things against Maanayata Dutt. She even claimed that the model has trapped Sanjay Dutt and is trying to manipulate him against his family. She even denied accepting her as her bhabhi and alleged that Maanayata, linked to her family, brings a bad name to her father, Sunil Dutt.

In an interview with HT, Priya Dutt was quoted, “She (Maanayata) is not his wife. She is not even the daughter-in-law of Sunil and Nargis Dutt, as Singh claims. She is just some woman who has trapped my brother.” She did not stop at this and continued, “We are against her because of the kind of woman she is. I cannot even begin to tell you what it means to have my father’s fair name sullied by a woman like her.”

Later Sanjay Dutt came to Maanayata’s defence and gave an earful to his sister in public for being demeaning to his wife, the woman he loves. Dutt in an interview claimed Maanayata to be Mrs. Dutt. He specifically targetting his sister, said, “My sister Priya (Dutt) has denied that she is against my wife. Being the eldest member of the family, along with Maanayata, I forgive Priya even if she has any anger towards us. Priya is my blood and nothing can change that. However, Maanayata is Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ daughter-in-law and there are no two ways about it! There is only one Mr & Mrs Dutt in Pali Hill, and that’s Maanayata and I.”

Dutt later even called out his sisters, Namrata and Priya, for still using their father’s surname and not adopting their husband’s name while he glorified Maanayata for doing so. He said, “Girl who becomes part of a new family must assume their new surname and the responsibilities that come with it. That’s a message not just to my sisters but for all the girls, who hang on to their parents’ surname. It’s become fashionable these days. But I strongly feel that doing so disrespects the person they have married. This may sound harsh, but if Manyata had said that she wanted to retain her father’s surname, I would’ve felt offended.”

Sanjay Dutt even made it clear that his sisters now should take a step back from his life and make space for his wife Maanayata Dutt. He said, “There is no balancing act. My wife is my wife. She’s the topmost priority of my life. Any spouse feels the same way. For Priya, her husband Owen (Roncon) is of utmost importance.”

Later, Maanayata Dutt was asked about this public feud and she maintained the decency of being a family, saying she tried her best to put things together and bring everyone together. But she couldn’t. She even testified about her upbringing. However, the Dutts have buried all that is past and they are one big happy family now.

For more throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Once Confessed She’s Sent Lusty S*x Texts & Years Later Fans Realised She Was Possibly Talking About Phone S*x Sessions With Nick Jonas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News