Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood star who does not really need much introduction. As his charm and good looks swoon the world, it would be amazing to see him as a Superhero. Well, wait, he did appear as Ra.One in his own produced movie, which really could not do wonders. However, the movie was ahead of its time in terms of visual effects and CGI. With all that, as AI-generated images are taking over the internet, SRK’s face has been swapped with Superman as the DC superhero is seen flying over the streets of Mumbai.

While the showbiz industry is waiting for an official announcement of James Gunn’s new Superman, it seems like AI has just made the work easy. While it is uncertain whether SRK would approach another superhero flick or not, his fans would be excited to see him as Kal-El.

Taking to Instagram, an Instagram page named overpowered.ai shares a video which shows Shah Rukh Khan flying as Superman through the busy streets of Mumbai. In the video, Tanmay Bhatt makes the image through AI as he first takes an image of Superman flying in Mumbai and then adds SRK’s face in the final image. With all that, the final product has the creator saying, “Holy Sh*t”; many netizens have dropped their reaction in the comment section!

Check out the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overpowered (@overpowered.ai)

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Shalin Bhanot lag raha hai”

Another asked to swap SRK’s face with Iron Man, as he said, “tbh. Tony Stark’s overall persona really matches with that of SRK’s i feel”

“It’s more like his son Aryan khan,” said another user

With all that, let us know what do you think about AI taking over the world. Drop your comments about Shah Rukh Khan flying as Superman on the busy streets of Mumbai. We wonder how he would look doing his iconic pose with a red cape.

