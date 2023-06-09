Mark Ruffalo is one of the unluckiest MCU actors who has yet to get his own solo series/ movies, while his other Avengers pals have had their solo movies, some of them even trilogies. Since the actor was cast to play The Incredible Hulk, he has been one of the strongest Avengers who even brought back the world after the Thanos snap. However, there was a time when the actor did not really want to take on the role, and he even consulted Robert Downey Jr regarding the same.

As both actors have been the Science Bros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the audiences have applauded their on-screen comradery. It was a big gamble for Marvel Studios as they rolled the dice with changing The Incredible Hulk actor. As the actor was hesitant in taking the big role in the first go, it was RDJ and Avengers director Joss Whedon who convinced the actor to play the role in the first team-up of MCU superheroes.

The actor had to play the green Goliath with the help of heavy use of CGI and motion-capture technology. As it was a heavy role for the actor, he had never dealt with such a heavy role, and during a conversation with Variety, Mark Ruffalo explained how Robert Downey Jr convinced him to take on the role. “I did try to talk them out of casting me. I said, “I don’t know if I’m the right guy. I’ve never done anything like this.” Between Joss and Robert, they were pretty convincing that I could do it,” said the Hulk actor.

Ruffalo recalled how he was scared because of the technological aspect which went with the MCU character. He struggled with the role and believed his motto to “make fear your friend”.

With all that, it is now almost impossible to imagine any other actor than Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk. While he was last seen in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, there are chances that we might get to see more of him in the MCU future.

