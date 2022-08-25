Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone green with the premiere of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes dropping every Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series introduces Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, AKA, She-Hulk. With her specialisation in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Jennifer Walters navigates her new smashing green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

But, ever wondered, what would it be like if She-Hulk were a Bollywood actress? With their desi charm, dramatic dialogues and great comic-timing, Bollywood talent can make up for a perfect Indian version of this Marvel movie. While the film features a powerful cast, including Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil and Tim Roth, with special appearances by Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong, it will be interesting to find out which Bollywood actors would fit into the shoes of earth’s mightiest heroes.

Taapsee Pannu as She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany)

Jennifer AKA She-Hulk leads the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. Bollywood’s Taapsee Pannu is known for picking women-centric strong roles and playing resilient characters in movies like Thappad and Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee Pannu would make for a perfect She-Hulk in her role as the quintessential heroine.

Salman Khan as Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

B-town superstar Salman Khan has been Dabangg throughout his acting career. Be it acing an action hit cop role in Dabangg or be it becoming a wrestler in Sultan, Salman is the Bhai of Bollywood, and who better than he can do the role of Incredible Hulk in the desi version of She-Hulk She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Priyanka Chopra as Titania (Jameela Jamil)

Many have already mistaken Jameela Jamil for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Not only do they look similar, but Bollywood and Global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is remembered for her excellent bold, negative role in Aitraaz, can be a perfect fit to play the role of Titania, who is a narcissist and in the delusion that she’s the strongest woman in the latest Marvel Studios’ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Pankaj Tripathi as Blonsky (Tim Roth)

Pankaj Tripathi has long been admired for his choice of roles in Bollywood. From Mirzapur to Gangs of Wasseypur and Criminal Justice, Pankaj has fascinated many with his ace acting, and for him to do the role of Blonsky, who was injected with a super serum that turned him into this monster, the Abomination, will be another feather in his cap.

Kalki Kochelin as Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga )

Nikki Ramos is Jennifer Walters’s closest confidante and paralegal, providing unending support and most sage advice in personal and professional matters. Jen can always rely on her fun, sarcastic and always fashion-forward friend who’s not afraid to colour outside the lines. Bollywood’s Kalki Koechlin is no different. She has carved a niche in Bollywood by taking up diverse and challenging roles. She’s also known for being a style statement in the industry, and Kalki would perfectly fit into the role of a friend in the desi-version of the Marvel series.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

