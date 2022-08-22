Showbiz is a place where gossip material is more famous than general news pieces. Lately, a lot of publications have indirectly been hinting at Nick Jonas being gay. That indeed is bizarre as he’s not only in a happy marriage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas but has also recently welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra. The curious question was asked to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and she had set the records straight years ago.

Advertisement

As most know, Selena and Nick were always connected because of Disney. The duo reportedly started dating in 2008 and their relationship was super casual. After togetherness of almost a year, the couple called it quits. Jonas has dated quite a few women after that but it was Priyanka who stole his heart!

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Selena Gomez was playing ‘Plead The Fifth’ with chat show host Andy Cohen. The actress was asked, “Nick Jonas, the gorgeous, ever gorgeous by the day Nick Jonas, he has played, recently, gay roles in Scream Queens and Kingdom. All gay men want this dude to be gay. Not me. On a scale of 1-10,10 being as gay as me, how gay is Nick Jonas?”

To this, Selena Gomez was quick to react, “I dated him. Like zero.” The entire crowd started cheering when they heard the answer.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, a leading publication recently ran a blind article speculating if Nick Jonas is gay. As bizarre as it sounds, of course, neither the Jonas Brothers’ singer nor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to the reports. But this old interview has now resurfaced and set the records straight!

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soon making her comeback in Bollywood with Jee Le Zara.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Justin Bieber Had His Best Ever S*x With Selena Gomez? An Insider Once Revealed “He Would Pick Her Over Others Because…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram