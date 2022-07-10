Selena Gomez is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. From starting as a Disney kid to becoming a singer and a talented actress, she has done it all. Gomez has also ruled the fashion world through her impeccable style. She owns pieces of clothes and accessories from many high-end fashion brands.

Spending a few thousand dollars may not be a big deal for her now. As per some sources, she makes more than $10 million a year. But, it was when she made her first huge paycheck. Though not first her salary, Selena once revealed spending the first big amount that she received on something special.

Back in 2018, Selena Gomez spoke with Harper’s Bazaar and revealed that after making a hefty amount for the time, she splurged it on a Louis Vuitton laptop bag, which means she did earn BIG. Certainly a perfect thing for an entrepreneur. “A Louis Vuitton laptop bag right after I got my first big check on my own,” the Only Murders in the Building actress said.

“I remember being so scared that I was gonna mess it up and pretending I was some little businesswoman who needed to carry all her important things, even though it was just for my lip gloss and laptop,” Selena Gomez. When it comes to her first paycheck, the Come and Get It singer didn’t spend that on herself.

Instead, she generously gave it to her family to help them out with the living expenses. Selena is truly a remarkable woman. While talking about her, she recently hit the headlines after being spotted on a dinner date with Nat Wolff.

They were photographed together, and in one photo, Nat had put his arms around the actress. This immediately sparked rumours of a romance brewing between the two, and several Selena Gomez fans shared their excitement over the same. However, it was just speculation and no comments by either of the stars were made.

