Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he almost lost Thor’s role to his brother Liam Hemsworth. The recent MCU flick Thor: Love and Thunder is making a lot of noise ever since its release. It is Chris’ fourth solo venture as the Asgardian and has received mixed to positive reviews till now.

Besides playing the God of Thunder in these four movies, the Spiderhead actor has appeared in a few other Marvel flicks like the Avengers saga. He is one of the most beloved characters, and no one can do it better than Chris. But there was a time when he almost lost the role to none other than his brother Liam.

While talking about the recently released, Thor: Love and Thunder with MenXP, Chris Hemsworth revealed that at one point, he suggested his brother’s name for the Marvel character to casting directors after thinking his audition tanked his chances. “My little brother almost got cast as Thor,” Chris said. He added how Liam Hemsworth got close to bagging it until he swept in.

“He [Liam] was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun,” Chris Hemsworth said. Though ultimately Thor’s role went to Chris, Liam Hemsworth has also ventured into acting and has been in several movies.

Some of his most famous works are The Last Song, which also starred his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, The Hunger Games series, Independence Day 2, and more. Besides the Hemsworth brothers, several other stars auditioned for the Mighty role. This included Tom Hiddleston, who went to play his mischievous adopted brother, Loki.

Charlie Hunnam, Alexander Skarsgard, and Joel Kinnaman are also said to have had a screen test for Thor. Well, as we said, there is no one like Chris Hemsworth.

