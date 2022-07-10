There is hardly anyone who will deny the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home has the wildest buzz for any Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past few years. It almost touch the frenzy that followed the release of Avengers: Endgame. The third film in the Peter Parker Trilogy starred Tom Holland in the lead and has way too many surprises and twists packed for the viewers. The movie went on to break many records and is one of the highest-earning movies already. But it also ended with a mystery.

The mystery was of course, does Tom continue to play Peter Parker? Is there more for him? If you are you aware, Holland first appeared as the web-slinging superhero in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. After that, the actor not just appeared in ensemble vehicles but got his own trilogy and a very successful one.

So the biggest question is of course whether he comes back to fight bead men or not in a new Spider-Man trilogy. As per the latest reports the foundation for future of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been laid. But the catch is that Tom Holland is yet to sign the dotted line.

That Marvel and Sony are looking at a future in their collaboration and taking the world of Spider-Man ahead should not comes as a news to you. Now according to sources, it turns out that the Marvel heads have already started to lay the foundation of the future. But what is remaining is Tom Holland’s signatures on the dotted lines. “While plans are in motion for another Spidey trilogy starring Tom Holland, I don’t believe he has actually signed a deal yet, so those plans remain unofficial for now,” the source said according to CinemaBlend.

Meanwhile, it was just after the release that it was confirmed that next Spider-Man trilogy will have him grown up and in college. Who returns and who doesn’t is yet under wraps. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

