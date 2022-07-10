Just like everyone involved in the project, we all know how much of a massive shuffle it is going to be to see a new Cap in Captain America 4. The throne that was acquired by Chris Evans and his irresistible charm will now be taken over by Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson. The franchise that is about the first Avenger has a new predecessor and that in itself is the biggest risk the MCU Gods have decided to take. But the mystery around whether the next movie will have Chris in some capacity or not always lurks.

For the unversed, it was back in 2019 after the Avengers defeated Thanos in Endgame, that they decided to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places. Steve Rogers took the job and came back aged. He then decided to pass the Captain America mantle and the shield to Sam Wilson aka Falcon making him the new Savior of America. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier explored the phenomenon further.

Now as the franchise in the film timeline moves further, the makers have now confirmed who will direct Captain America 4. But the question around Chris Evans’ presence alongside Anthony Mackie was a big mystery. Turns out Evans has broken his silence and conferred Mackie with the title and shut the noise.

The internet went wild yesterday after they learned that Julius Onha is directing Captain America 4. Soon the question around Chris Evans’ presence in the movie began hurling. One such reached Evans who decided to clear the noise once for all and also announce who the new Captain America is. In a Tweet with just five words, the Steve Rogers fame wrote, “Sam Wilson is Captain America.” Well, that is loud and clear!

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Chris Evans has already spoken about his possible return in length in Disney D23 Podcast. The actor has even called it a tall order. “No, I don’t think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character’s just so dear to me and I’m just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s.”

“So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards,” Chris Evans added.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

