Taylor Swift is one of the few celebs who can get past any awkward situation in a graceful and confident manner. She owns every moment when she performs and that is the reason why all her concerts and live shows are sold out within minutes. Back in 2018, Tay had a wardrobe malfunction on stage but guess what, just like it should be dealt with, she decided to ‘oops’ and move on to complete her performance.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Taylor has lately been in the news for her appearance in the trailer of Amsterdam. The movie features actors like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, and Michael B Jordan in key roles and is a movie with plot set in the ‘30s. Tay has only been introduced in the movie and rumour has it that she will have a small but impactful role in the upcoming murder mystery.

Advertisement

In the year 2018, Taylor Swift was performing in Australia when she had to get rid of a shrug and go on to continue with the performance. She was wearing a monokini-type zipper which was topped up with a rode that had a flashy golden lining, just the right pick for a stage performance. She also added a matching pair of black and golden boots and topped it up with dark red lipstick.

When she was trying to take off the robe, she unzipped her short skin fit jumper by mistake and even made an attempt to pull it apart. When she realized that she was working on the wrong piece of garment, Taylor flashed a sheepish smile, said oops and zipped it back up before getting rid of the robe. Have a look at the clip that even went viral from the Australian venue.

you can see her saying “oops” bc she unzipped the wrong bodysuit pic.twitter.com/hM5M0JVtX9 — veronica. (taylor’s version) (@14BLAVKSWIFT) October 24, 2018

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Once Made Us Skip A Heartbeat In 3-Piece Burgundy Suit & Left His Fans Asking For More, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram