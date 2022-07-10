While the buzz around Kim Kardashian and the numerous controversies around her has settled down, the headlines are in no way leaving her alone. Her relationship with Pete Davidson manages to make it to the mainstream every week somehow and the world kind of waits for updates it seems. Pete is being the best boyfriend so far, at least as per Kim who keeps praising her new beau. But it looks like the SNL fame has some quirky plans for a date for the two and they sound interesting.

If you are unaware, Pete is in Australia right now as we speak and is shooting for his feature film Wizards. The movie also stars Orlando Bloom and the two seem to be bonding well. The two are also joined by Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry. But turns out Pete is wishing that Kim can join him there.

Well, if Kim Kardashian manages to join Pete Davidson in Australia, the man is planning to arrange a double date with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Yes, you read that right. As per the latest reports, Pete has this plan and is hoping it happens to be true. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While Kim Kardashian has been out for her work commitments, she was recently in Paris. Due to his work schedule, Pete Davidson couldn’t be with her there. But Pete is definitely hoping that Kim can make it to Australia on the sets of Wizards. As per a report in Hollywood Life, an insider said, “Katy has been staying there with Orlando during filming and he would love to go on a double date all together if Kim’s able to make the trip.”

The insider says that Pete Davidson is really missing Kim Kardashian and they are pretty connected on FaceTime and text throughout the day. “Pete has really missed Kim but they FaceTime, talk, and text several times a day,” the insider continued. “He’s glad she was able to enjoy some girl time with [her daughter] North [West] and he can’t wait to see her in person again soon.”

