Kim Kardashian never fails to make the headlines. From wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress in which she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to John F. Kennedy to saying that she will consume poop daily if it means she will look young, the reality star never fails to raise eyebrows. Now, she has revealed that she was the first to interact with boyfriend Pete Davidson after their SNL performance.

For the unversed, after her split from Kanye West, Kim made her Saturday Night Debut by featuring in an Aladdin sketch with Pete. While the couple shared their first kiss during the performance, they made their relationship public in October 2021, shortly after the SNL sketch.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians – as reported by Just Jared, Kim Kardashian opened up about being the first to make a move by approaching Pete Davidson and the reason behind it. Recalling the time she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021 – when she and Pete took part in an Aladdin sketch and shared their first kiss, the SKIMS founder said, “I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe.”

Kim Kardashian continued, “I was like ‘Oh sh*t maybe I’ve been…maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.” But Kim didn’t give up!

Recalling asking the SNL production team for Pete’s number, Kim added that she was the first to initiate a convo between the two. She said, “I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my…I was just basically DTF.” In short -Kim was just looking for a little action with Pete at first.

If you are wondering what the hell the abbreviations mean BDE stands for Big D*ck Energy while DTF stands for Down To F*ck.

In the same episode, Kim Kardashian also revealed why she tried to stay mum on her and Pete Davidson’s relationship. The mother of four said, “I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like ‘Oh my god, I met someone and I’m having fun’ and then just like start talking about it on a show.” She added, “Then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be an idiot. Or a wh*re, either one.”

Well, let’s say that their vibe matched as well as she loved his BDE as the two are currently dating.

