Today is Johnny Depp’s day as he came out victorious in the court battle that he was fighting against his former wife Amber Heard. The two were at loggerheads after suing each other for defamation and the court ruled in Depp’s favour. While all of that continues to make headlines as both the parties have now even released statements, Depp’s professional front is also in news forever. While every other bigger franchise including Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts grab headlines, it is Beetlejuice 2 that is making headlines today.

For the unversed, Beetlejuice is a franchise that first made waves in 1988 when its first part released. Later in 1990 the speculations of a sequel were heard and the makers have been trying to make that one sequel ever since and its been decades by now. But if the IMDb page of the movie is to be considered it says that the movie will reach the big screen in 2025.

But as per Screenrant, the real tea is in the Goggle Cast Sheet that even names Johnny Depp with the returning cast that includes Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton in pivotal parts. Yes, you read that just right. Below is everything you need to know about this update.

Beetlejuice 2 is to be directed by none other than Tim Burton. And it isn’t a surprising fact that Button and Johnny Depp are an iconic actor-director duo who have together given some of the most iconic movies. Tim is the man who gave Johnny Edward Scissorhands and we all know how much elevation that one character gave to Depp’s career. The two have worked together on over 5 films and it is said that Tim is one of very few people who know Depp’s talent.

But the fact that IMDb doesn’t mention Johnny Depp alongside Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton is what bothering a lot of people. But considering Johnny’s filmography one cannot rule out the probability that he might also be doing a special appearance. Only makers can clarify that.

