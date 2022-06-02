It isn’t a hidden fact or a secret that Warner Bros is now planning a complete revamp of the DC structure and make it into a more edged out and luring property by introducing newer things and fascinating elements. This was triggered more with the merger between WB and Discovery, where the latter first took the reigns and decided to give DC a new direction by enhancing it under the leadership of the new Chief David Zaslav. But we have also heard that the studio is busy fining a Kevin Feige kind of figure and seems like they have their eyes on Joker fame Todd Phillips.

Advertisement

One has to be ignorant if they can’t see that DCEU is now taking efforts to include things that not just lure the niche audience, but appeals to a global mass. Ever since the news of Discovery Chief having taken things in his hand came ahead, we have heard a lot of things, including him trying to resurrect Henry Cavills future in the DCEU by making him Superman again.

Advertisement

While all of that is far away from getting any confirmations, now the new speculation says that his search for a Kevin Feige like figure has kind of come to an end. As per Screenrant, Zaslav has approached Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker director Todd Phillips to take the power into his hands and give DCEU a new direction.

For the unversed, Kevin Feige is the Marvel President and is the man behind the success of MCU and the Magnum opus reception that it receives across the globe. Todd Phillips, the man who gave us The Hangover trilogy, joined the DC club in 2019 with his Oscar-winning Joker that starred the prolific Joaquin Phoenix. While Joker 2 is one of the biggest mysteries, seems like Phillips is getting a new job at the studio.

There are updates that David Zaslav has approached Todd Phillips to give DCEU a new direction and also shape it in a way that it approaches a wider audience. There are no confirmations on this too from either sides. But if this happens to be true, Todd is a promising man and it will be great to see his vision for the universe.

Meanwhile, Joker 2 is probably being shaped at its own pace. Most recently updates had that Todd Phillips is returning to the franchise but not as a director but only in a writer’s capacity. Talking to The Playlist, Joaquin Phoenix shed light on the progress in shaping up the movies. He said, “I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Stranger Things Fame Millie Bobby Brown Turns Up The Heat As She Sits On Beau Jake Bongiovi’s Lap & Shares A Steamy Kiss – See Pic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram