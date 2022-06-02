Charlie Puth has spilled details about his s*x life, including m*sturbating for the time while listening to a Maroon 5 song. Puth’s fame grew immensely after his track ‘See You Again’ with Wiz Khalifa was released for Fast & Furious 7. It featured Paul Walker and Vin Diesel and was a sob fest for fans.

Since then, Charlie became a famous singer, and several of his songs topped the music charts. Since then, he has collaborated with many other big artists in the industry. When it comes to his love life, the musician has dated many A-listers, including Selena Gomez and Bella Thorne.

Now, Charlie Puth has talked about s*x life and revealed many intimate secrets. While talking to Bustle, the Attention singer shared that he once m*sturbated to a Maroon 5 song and even told Adam Levine about it. “The first song I ever jerked off to was f–king ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5,” Puth said.

Charlie Puth even revealed this intimate detail to the Maroon 5 singer years later, who wasn’t enthusiastic to hear it. “Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine,” Puth said. “[I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird,'” he added. The singer, who is also seen as a s*x symbol, further confessed that he can’t listen to music while he is under the sheets.

Puth said, “I will analyze the music playing in the background, and I’ll start to see the music notes in my head, and I will not be able to get hard.” Good for him for being honest and vocal about this!

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth is set to release his third studio album, ‘Charlie,’ later this year. The first single from it, ‘Light Switch,’ has already been released and can be heard playing on every radio.

