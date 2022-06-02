Johnny Depp has finally found victory after a struggling journey of 6 years. He has lost a lot in his life including his reputation, career and money. The jury announced its verdict today against Amber Heard and provided compensatory damages to both parties while punitive damages were only provided to the Fantastic Beasts star. Scroll below for his legal team’s statement on the win.

As most know, the defamation trial was based on an op-ed that Amber wrote back in 2018 in The Washington Post. She claimed herself to be a ‘public figure’ who is a victim of domestic violence. Johnny claimed that the article not only defamed him but also put a huge impact on his career as he lost many projects including Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts 3.

Now that the verdict is out, Amber Heard has been asked to pay a sum of $10 million as compensatory damages to Johnny Depp. The Pirates star was also awarded $5 million for punitive damages but that was reduced to $350,000 by judge Penney Azcarate due to legal restrictions by the state.

Camille Vasquez and the legal team of Johnny Depp have now released a statement on their victory in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. They said in a media interaction, “Today’s victim confirms what we have said from the beginning. That the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation. To the judge and the court staff, who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case.”

Adding to the statement made by Camille Vasquez, attorney Benjamin Chew as per Entertainment Tonight continued, “Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future. Thank you all so much.”

